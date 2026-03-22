Rhinos Charge Past Ice Wolves, 4-1
Published on March 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The El Paso Rhinos defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 4-1 Saturday March 21. Ian Kastamo would score the lone goal in the first period for the Rhinos. In the second period the Rhinos would find the back of the net three times courtesy of Tommy Shore, Troy Hunka, and then Charlie Turner for the 4-0 lead. Nayan Pai would get the only goal of the weekend for the Ice Wolves to break the shutout. The Ice Wolves are back in action at the Outpost Ice Arena to take on the Oklahoma Warriors Friday, March 27 and tickets are available at tickets.nmicewolves.com
North American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Rhinos Charge Past Ice Wolves, 4-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
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