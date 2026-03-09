NM Ice Wolves to Wear St. Patrick's Day Jerseys this Weekend
Published on March 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
On the heels of a wild weekend at the Outpost Ice Arena that saw the NM Ice Wolves clinch a playoff spot the team announced that a fan favorite is returning this coming weekend. On Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 the team will wear special edition St. Patrick's Day jerseys as they host rival Shreveport Mudbugs.
These jerseys will be available on DASH Auctions starting at 12pm MT Friday, March 13 and closing at 5pm MT Sunday, March 15 so that jerseys will be ready for auction winners before March 17. The special edition St. Patrick's Day jerseys are sponsored by Shamrock's Discount Janitorial Supply in Albuquerque.
NM Ice Wolves St. Patrick's Day jersey DASH Auction:
https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/69a9cfab878deb0008857252
Check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves Statistics
Images from this story
|
New Mexico Ice Wolves St. Patrick's Day jerseys
North American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026
- Wolverines Forward Rylan Bydal Commits to Long Island University - Anchorage Wolverines
- NM Ice Wolves to Wear St. Patrick's Day Jerseys this Weekend - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Wings Split Weekend, and 4-Game Series with the Bruins - Aberdeen Wings
- IceRays Closing in on Second Straight Robertson Cup Playoff Berth - Corpus Christi IceRays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico Ice Wolves Stories
- NM Ice Wolves to Wear St. Patrick's Day Jerseys this Weekend
- Rhinos Take Down Ice Wolves in Overtime
- Ice Wolves blank Rhinos, 2-0
- NM Ice Wolves Make March All About Family Fun and Community as Team Battles for a Playoff Position
- Ice Wolves Trip up Wranglers, 5-3