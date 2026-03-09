NM Ice Wolves to Wear St. Patrick's Day Jerseys this Weekend

Published on March 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves St. Patrick's Day jerseys

On the heels of a wild weekend at the Outpost Ice Arena that saw the NM Ice Wolves clinch a playoff spot the team announced that a fan favorite is returning this coming weekend. On Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 the team will wear special edition St. Patrick's Day jerseys as they host rival Shreveport Mudbugs.

These jerseys will be available on DASH Auctions starting at 12pm MT Friday, March 13 and closing at 5pm MT Sunday, March 15 so that jerseys will be ready for auction winners before March 17. The special edition St. Patrick's Day jerseys are sponsored by Shamrock's Discount Janitorial Supply in Albuquerque.

NM Ice Wolves St. Patrick's Day jersey DASH Auction:

https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/69a9cfab878deb0008857252

