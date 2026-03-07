Ice Wolves blank Rhinos, 2-0

Published on March 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The first period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves versus El Paso Rhinos game was a defensive struggle, with both teams unable to find the back of the net despite numerous chances. The Ice Wolves applied pressure and had several opportunities, including a power play, but were repeatedly stymied by the Rhinos' goaltender, Michael Modelski. The period ended in a scoreless tie, with shots on goal favoring the Ice Wolves 8 to 7.

In the second period, the Ice Wolves broke through with a goal by Jeremy Sprung at the 14:12 mark, using Brock Fairbanks as a decoy to beat Modelski top shelf. Just 22 seconds later, Brock Fairbanks doubled the lead with a goal assisted by Sprung, capitalizing on a rebound. The Ice Wolves continued to pressure, but the period ended with them holding a 2-0 lead, even on shots with the Rhinos at 17 apiece.

The third period saw the Ice Wolves maintain their lead through stellar goaltending by Jackson Silverberg, who faced multiple power-play opportunities from the Rhinos. Despite a 6-on-4 advantage for the Rhinos after pulling their goalie, the Ice Wolves' defense held firm. Silverberg secured his first NAHL shutout, stopping all 30 shots he faced. The Ice Wolves emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, thanks to their strong defensive effort and timely scoring. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.