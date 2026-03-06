IceRays Return Home for Crucial Series against Warriors in Playoff Race

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (25-19-5, 4th) return home to the Coastal Bend for the first time in over a month following a road trip where they won five of six to close February. This weekend marks the final 10 game stretch of the regular season as the IceRays battle for home ice-advantage in the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The IceRays host the Oklahoma Warriors (23-21-4, 5th) for the final time this season at the Hilliard Center in a two-game weekend series.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

The IceRays and Warriors kick off the series on Friday, March 6, and wrap up the weekend on Saturday, Mach 7. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT both nights. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Friday features Shoot the Puck, Win A Truck Night presented by Auto Nation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi. Two lucky fans will have a chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 during the second intermission.

Saturday is STEM Night presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures where students get in FREE if they wear their school spirit shirt. A hands-on STEM table will be located in the concourse along with a robotics exhibition with the help of Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. There will also be 1,000 fidget giveaways.

Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

SPRING CLEANING

Corpus Christi finished February with a 5-2-1 record despite dropping the first two games at home against New Mexico. The IceRays rattled off a second five game winning streak this season during a crucial road trip that saw them sweep Odessa and Oklahoma creating a five-point cushion with 10 games remaining.

Including this weekend, the IceRays and Warriors have four head-to-head games before the season wraps. Oklahoma currently sits in a tie with Shreveport in 5th place with both teams accumulating 50 points through 48 games. In order to host playoff games in April, the IceRays will need to finish ahead of Oklahoma and Shreveport. The top six teams in the division make the postseason.

Corpus Christi aims for a second straight playoff berth for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

X MARKS THE SPOT

IceRays net-minder Xander Miceli won four of his six starts in February including four straights to bring his overall record to 13-13-3. His impressive play has been a catalyst for the IceRays strong push to the postseason.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native has been used heavily the second half of the season which has led his best stretch of play in his first season with Corpus Christi. Miceli has recorded 30 or more saves in five of his last six starts while holding his opponents to two or fewer goals in five of them.

Three of his wins last month came via the shootout where he stopped a combined 11 of 13 shooters in the skills competition helping the IceRays to a 6-1 record in shootouts this season.

POWER UP

The usually reliable power play for Corpus Christi has faded despite a strong stretch of play in February. The IceRays last power play goal was late in regulation in a 5-2 victory of the Warriors in a game that was already in the hands of Corpus Christi. A man-advantage clicking over 20% most of the season has gone a measly 1-for-19 over the last four games.

Corpus Christi will look to flip the script against a Warriors team which has held them to one power play goal in 21 opportunities in the season series. Meanwhile, the Warriors have torched the IceRays with seven goals on the power play.







