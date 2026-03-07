Third Period Offense Jolts Bugs Past Jackalopes

Published on March 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (22-19-3-5) used 4 goals in the third period, including a Duke Erhard hat trick, to take 2 points from the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday night from George's Pond.

The scoring started midway through the opening frame as Odessa struck first on Adam Matar's 10th goal of the season, assisted by leading scorer Jeremy Jacobs and Nicholas Puricelli, on the powerplay. Daniel Kuczkowski added another at the 4:40 mark to make it 2-0 Jackalopes. Grayson Gerhard responded 30 seconds later with his 13th, assisted by Erhard (12) and Hoglund (20).

Odessa got a goal back in the opening minute of the middle frame with Caden Ghiossi scoring his 26th. John Berndt continued his offensive streak with goal #13 of the year, also registering his 8th point in 5 games, at the 10:38 mark of the 2nd. Hoglund would pick up his 2nd assist of the night.

It was all Bugs in the 3rd period. Duke Erhard scored his first of the period 2 minutes in with Gerhard picking up his 2nd point of the evening on an assist with Hoglund notching his 3rd helper of the game. Erhard followed up with 5:45 left in the frame on the powerplay with his 2nd goal of the game. Gerhard earning assist #3 and Hoglund finding his 4th entry on the scorecard. Liam Wolf-Taulbee scored on an empty net with 1:46 to go, his 8th goal of the year, marking six straight weekends where he has recorded a point. Duke Erhard earned the hat trick 40 seconds later with another empty net tally to blast past Odessa 6-3.

Ethan Phillips came into the game midway through the 2nd period and earned the win, stopping all 14 shots he faced. He improves to 5-6-1 and has now won his 2 straight appearances.

The Bugs close out the 3-week homestand Saturday night at 7:11pm against the Odessa Jackalopes to continue our Mardi Pardi weekend at the Pond.







