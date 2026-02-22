Bugs' Barrage Topples Odessa on Saturday

The Shreveport Mudbugs (20-18-3-4) used 7 goals to rebound and force the weekend split against the Odessa Jackalopes on Saturday night at George's Pond.

Grayson Gerhard wasted no time, netting his 7th goal as a Mudbug and his first since January 2nd, at the 11:58 mark of the opening period. Roberts and Erhard earned the helpers. Evan Hoglund followed up four minutes later with his 14th, set up by assists from Grayson Gerhard and Jeremiah Roberts. John Berndt added a tally in the final two minutes of the 1st, with assists from Roberts (his 3rd of the game) and Grayson Gerhard (his 3rd point of the day). The Bugs added 2 more in the 2nd period, first from Jared Greiner (5) with Remy Pusateri and Liam Wolf-Taulbee assisting. Charlie Burchfield then netted his first goal as a Mudbug at the 11:25 mark, just 31 seconds later. Joey Anderson got one back for Odessa in the waning moments of the 2nd.

In the third, the Bugs added two exclamation points, first from Owen Case, his 3rd, at the 14:29 mark and Chase Secriskey added his 8th at the 8:42 mark. Wolf-Taulbee and Diiulio got the assists on the Case goal and Secriskey got helpers from Tremblay and Samango. In the win, Tyler Hodges improves to 15-10-2-4 and stopped 20 of 21 shots he faced. This marks his 4th 1-goal appearance this year. The Mudbugs now sit in 5th place, moving ahead of Oklahoma at 47 points.

The Bugs are back at home next weekend for a rare trio of games. Friday and Saturday against the 4th place Corpus Christi IceRays are scheduled for 7:11pm from George's Pond. The Lone Star Brahmas come to town for a makeup game on Sunday, slated for 5pm. Tickets are available at tickets.georgespond34.com. You can also follow along on NATV and the Mudbugs YouTube channel.







