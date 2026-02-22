Ice Wolves Take Down Wranglers, 7-1

Published on February 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 7-1 Saturday, February 21, 2026. Sean Gibbons opened the scoring in the first period on the powerplay. Andy Earl would deflect a shot into the back of the net for the 2-0 lead after the first period. The second period would start with a bang with each team scoring in the opening two minutes, Sean Smith for the Ice Wolves and Hayden Hedquist for the Wranglers. Anton Malyshev and Sean Gibbons would add to the second period total for a 5-1 lead through two periods. In the third period Jeremy Sprung would score on the power play and Brendan Schooley would score his first as an Ice Wolve for the 7-1 victory. The Ice Wolves are back in action Monday, February 23 in Oklahoma taking on the Warriors at 7:00pm CT/6:00pm MT you can catch all of the action on NATV by selecting the away audio.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.