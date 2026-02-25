Ice Wolves Push Oklahoma to OT

Published on February 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 6-5 in overtime Tuesday, February 24.

The Ice Wolves would jump out to a 3-0 courtesy of Sean Gibbons, Jeremey Sprung on the powerplay, and then a shorthanded goal by Jake Kasay. The Warriors would get two quick ones from Mason Wright and Ben Osiashvilli to make it a one goal game. Sean Gibbons would get his second of the period to make it a 4-2 game after 20 minutes of play. The Warriors would find the back of the net 1:21 into the second period. Jeremey Sprung would score his second powerplay goal of the game to restore the two goal lead. Mason Wright would score a powerplay goal for Oklahoma at the end of the second period to make it a 5-4 game entering the final period of play. Trace Day would tie the game just 22 seconds into the third period. Both goaltenders would stand strong the rest of the third period and we would head to overtime. Jakub Galnor would score the game winning goal in the final minute of overtime for the victory.

The Ice Wolves take on the Amarillo Wranglers Friday February 27, 2026 at 7:14pm CT/6:14pm MT and you can watch all of the action on NATV by selecting the away audio.







