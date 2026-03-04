NM Ice Wolves Make March All About Family Fun and Community as Team Battles for a Playoff Position

Published on March 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves^© today announced its March promotional schedule packed with family friendly community events starting with its annual Skivvy Toss for Locker #505 Students Clothing Bank this Friday. After being on the road for all of February the team returns home and will host six home games at the Outpost Ice Arena in March with each weekend featuring fun events and activities.

This Friday and Saturday, March 6-7 the NM Ice Wolves host the South Division rival El Paso Rhinos with Friday's game at 6:30pm MT highlighted by the annual Skivvy Toss for Locker #505 Students Clothing Bank. Fans are asked to bring as many new pairs of new boys and girls underwear for students up to 12^th grade in all sizes in their original package as they want to toss on the ice during the second intermission for their chance to win a game worn jersey or a balloon ride for two from Rainbow Ryders. All underwear tossed will be donated to Locker #505 and fans can also bring new packages of underwear all week long to Outpost Ice Arenas to drop off. Locker #505 Student Clothing Bank is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that clothes students in need throughout the greater Albuquerque metro area that has established a student-focused facility where children and youth up to 12^th grade can try on and choose outfits that they feel good about wearing. Having appropriate school clothing allows kids to concentrate on their school work, not their clothing. It also helps keep kids, who might not go to class because of their clothes, stay in school.

The Friday, March 6 game also features the UNM Soundpack Band performing the national anthem as well as a special performance during the first intermission. The UNM Soundpack band performs at all home men's and women's Lobo basketball games in the world-famous Pit in Albuquerque helping to make the University Arena one of the top sports venues in America. Soundpack is comprised of wind instruments, drumset percussion and electric bass players. The band is open to all UNM students by audition only.

UNM Soundpack performing at Outpost Ice Arenas 2026.jpg The UNM Soundpack performs at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque Families who host NM Ice Wolves players making the season possible will all be honored at the beginning of the game on Saturday, March 7 at 6:30pm MT. North American Hockey League (NAHL) Junior hockey cannot exist without the backbone of strong host families in each community. Every season, young men between 16 and 20 years old come to Albuquerque from all over the US, Canada and Europe to play for the NM Ice Wolves and continue building on their dream of playing NCAA college hockey and beyond. Host families provide a caring, supportive, family environment that becomes the "home away from home" for players. Hosting a player can be an exciting and rewarding experience that also leads to lifelong friendships between the player and his host family.

Mid-March means celebrating St. Patrick's Day and the weekend before on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 the NM Ice Wolves will wear special edition St. Patrick's Day jerseys as they host rival Shreveport Mudbugs. These jerseys will be available on DASH Auctions starting at 12pm MT Friday, March 13 and closing at 5pm MT Sunday, March 15 so that jerseys will be ready for auction winners before March 17. For the final home series of the regular season on Friday and Saturday, March 27-28 the NM Ice Wolves host NAHL South Division rival Oklahoma Warriors with Friday's game at 6:30pm MT featuring a fan celebration of the spirit of Happy Gilmore. Fans should be sure to watch Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix to prepare for this special evening. The NM Ice Wolves will unveil specialty jerseys for the evening with all game-worn custom jerseys, and few others signed by celebrities that had fun cameo appearances in the recent movie, available on DASH Auctions with all proceeds going to youth hockey through NM Ice Hockey Foundation and disabled hockey through NM Blade Runners in Albuquerque. Prior to the Saturday, March 28 game at 6:30pm MT the team will honor and celebrate all players who are aging out of junior hockey at the end of the season as we send them off to play college hockey at top programs across the country.

New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation (NMICE) is an all-volunteer based non-profit organization with a mission to develop integrity, commitment and excellence through an affordable amateur youth ice hockey program, which instills in all participants respect, sportsmanship and self-confidence. To learn more about New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation please visit nmice.org for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation (NMICE) is an all-volunteer based non-profit organization with a mission to develop integrity, commitment and excellence through an affordable amateur youth ice hockey program, which instills in all participants respect, sportsmanship and self-confidence. To learn more about New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation please visit nmice.org. The New Mexico Blade Runners non-profit sled hockey team was started in 2014 with a handful of disabled athletes and dedicated volunteers. The program has continued to grow and mature. In 2023 the Blade Runners won the USAH National Championship in the Tier 6 bracket. To learn more about The New Mexico Blade Runners or make a donation to help support local sled hockey please visit their sled hockey programs page and follow them on their Facebook page or on Instagram at NM Blade Runners Sled Hockey.

The NM Ice Wolves return home for their March games poised to battle for playoff position in an extremely tight division. Currently, the team is tied for second place with El Paso in the rough and tumble South Division with a 29-16-3-1 record. Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state-of-the-art dedicated production facility equipped with the help of the premiere mobile production company F&F Productions.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







