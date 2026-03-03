March Promotions Set
Janesville Jets News Release
The team is going on the road for most of March, but we still have one incredible weekend planned for you at Mercyhealth Arena!
March 27th and 28th - Stick it to Cancer Weekend
Our Annual Cancer Awareness Weekend is back! We're excited to partner up with Mercyhealth again for another year with our Stick it to Cancer weekend!
The Jets will be wearing specialty jerseys both nights. During every intermission and post game, there will be live on-ice jersey auctions. Proceeds will go to Mercyhealth Cancer Center.
Jersey Auction Schedule
(Schedule is subject to change)
Friday 3/27
1st Intermission: Bashaw, Ezman, Truby, Olson
2nd Intermission: Tobey, Dillard, Marvin-Cordes
Post-Game: Minucci, Gilliam, Russell, Covey, Dedecko, Batih
Friday 3/28
1st Intermission: Lyskawa, Minsky, Hedlund, Gunner
2nd Intermission: Bloink, Hillig, Hyten
Post-Game: Jason, Meyer, Motichka, Hewer, Fankhanel, Smith
Join the Jets and Mercyhealth in supporting this important cause!
Friday Tickets: https://vivenu.com/event/game-19-copy-1iy8dz
Saturday Tickets: https://vivenu.com/event/game-23-copy-yv951g
We are so excited to be back at home and we can't wait to see you all there! Go Jets!
