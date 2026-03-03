March Promotions Set

Published on March 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Janesville Jets News Release







The team is going on the road for most of March, but we still have one incredible weekend planned for you at Mercyhealth Arena!

March 27th and 28th - Stick it to Cancer Weekend

Our Annual Cancer Awareness Weekend is back! We're excited to partner up with Mercyhealth again for another year with our Stick it to Cancer weekend!

The Jets will be wearing specialty jerseys both nights. During every intermission and post game, there will be live on-ice jersey auctions. Proceeds will go to Mercyhealth Cancer Center.

Jersey Auction Schedule

(Schedule is subject to change)

Friday 3/27

1st Intermission: Bashaw, Ezman, Truby, Olson

2nd Intermission: Tobey, Dillard, Marvin-Cordes

Post-Game: Minucci, Gilliam, Russell, Covey, Dedecko, Batih

Friday 3/28

1st Intermission: Lyskawa, Minsky, Hedlund, Gunner

2nd Intermission: Bloink, Hillig, Hyten

Post-Game: Jason, Meyer, Motichka, Hewer, Fankhanel, Smith

Join the Jets and Mercyhealth in supporting this important cause!

Friday Tickets: https://vivenu.com/event/game-19-copy-1iy8dz

Saturday Tickets: https://vivenu.com/event/game-23-copy-yv951g

We are so excited to be back at home and we can't wait to see you all there! Go Jets!







