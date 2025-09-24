Kaenan Smith Commits to NCAA DI Hockey: University of Minnesota-Duluth

Published on September 24, 2025

Janesville Jets







The Janesville Jets, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that goaltender Kaenan Smith has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Duluth native is thrilled to announce this commitment to his hometown team.

"I have never felt more confident in any decision I've made in my life, this is truly a dream come true," Smith said. "Going to UMD has been a dream of mine since I started going to games when I was 3 years old. I would have never been able to believe that this could happen."

Before joining the Jets, Smith spent the 2024-25 season with multiple teams including the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA and U.S. National U17 Team. Just before arriving in Janesville for training camp, Kaenan helped Team USA U18 Men's Selects Team bring home gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"Kaenan is a special goalie and an outstanding individual. We are very proud of him for making his commitment and excited to work with him everyday to become the best goalie and person he can be." Jets Head Coach Lennie Childs said.

In his first three games with the Jets, Smith stopped 75 of the 79 shots, posting a .949 save percentage and 1.61 goals against average.

"I'm looking forward to this year with the Jets to help propel me to become an even better goalie," Smith said. "We have such a great group, and I can't wait to play with all of these guys."







