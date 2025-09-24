Ice Wolves Fall to Brown Bears to Open Showcase

Published on September 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves lost the first game of the 2025 NAHL showcase to the Kenai River Brown Bears 3-2 Wednesday, September 24. The Brown Bears opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the game courtesy of Trevor Stewart. The Ice Wolves would respond with a Watt Electric Powerplay goal from captain Sean Gibbons. The Ice Wolves would add another one when Jake Kasay deflected a shot from Tyler Hess for the 2-1 lead after the first period. The lone goal of the second period came from Gavin Jenson for the Brown Bears to tie the game. The Brown Bears again scored the only goal in the third which would become the game winning goal from Michael Fiedorczuk. The Ice Wolves next game is Wednesday, September 25 against the Johnstown Tomahawks at 5pm MT/6pm CT.







