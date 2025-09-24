2025 NAHL Showcase Preview

The Danbury Hat Tricks depart from LaGuardia Airport today en route to Minneapolis-St. Paul for the 2025 NAHL Showcase. The four-day, three-night event will see the Tricks compete in three games beginning Thursday, September 25 at the Swan Super Rink in Blaine, MN.

Danbury will square off against the Odessa Jackalopes, Corpus Christi Ice Rays, and Minnesota Mallards over the course of the weekend.

This marks the fifth Showcase appearance in team history (the 2020-21 inaugural season Showcase was cancelled due to COVID). Historically, the Showcase has been a tough stage for the Tricks, who hold a 2-13 all-time record (13%) and have been outscored 60-23. Last season, Danbury went 0-3, being outscored 10-3.

Hat Tricks Preview

The Hat Tricks enter the Showcase in seventh place in the East Division with a 2-2-0-0 record (4 points). They've scored nine goals and allowed eleven through their first four games. Danbury is coming off a home split against the Rochester Jr. Americans, taking the series finale 2-1.

Odessa Jackalopes Preview

Game 1: Thursday, September 25 - 6:45 PM ET

This will mark the first-ever meeting between Danbury and Odessa.

The Jackalopes enter the Showcase sixth in the South Division with a 1-0-1-0 record (3 points). They've scored six goals and allowed six through their first two games, splitting an away series with the El Paso Rhinos. Odessa dropped their most recent contest 3-2 in overtime.

Corpus Christi Ice Rays Preview

Game 2: Friday, September 26 - 10:00 AM ET

Danbury faces a quick turnaround with just eleven hours between games.

Corpus Christi arrives with a perfect 2-0-0-0 record (4 points), having scored nine goals and allowed six. The Ice Rays are coming off a home sweep of the Lone Star Brahmas. This is the second straight year the two teams will meet at the Showcase-last season, Corpus Christi earned a 3-1 win.

Minnesota Mallards Preview

Game 3: Saturday, September 27 - 12:45 PM ET

The Showcase finale will also be the first-ever meeting between Danbury and the Minnesota Mallards.

Minnesota enters winless (0-2-0-0), sitting seventh in the Central Division after being swept in a home-and-home set by the St. Cloud Norsemen. The Mallards have scored four goals and allowed nine.

All games will be streamed live on NATV.com







