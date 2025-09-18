Tricks Host Reigning East Division Champions Jr. Americans

Published on September 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks will host the reigning East Division champion Rochester Jr. Americans this Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 at the Danbury Ice Arena with both games starting at 7:00PM.

Friday night is $2 Hot Dog night and Saturday night is $2 draft beer night.

Jr. Americans and Hat Tricks Overview

Last season the Jr. Americans won five of the six games played outscoring the Rabbits by a combined score of 26 to 10, including a shutout during the last contest between the teams. The Tricks went 1 and 4 at home last year. This weekend will be the only time that the Jr. Americans visit the Danbury Ice Arena.

Jr. Americans Overview

Rochester is currently in fourth place in the East Division with a 1-1-0-0 record for 2 points. They are coming off of a home split with the Maryland Black Bears winning the opening game 3 - 1 and dropping the second game 2 - 1.

The Jr. Americans have scored 4 goals (16th in the league), and they have allowed 3 (2nd in the league). They have yet to convert on their eight powerplay chances while their penalty kill is at 92.90%. They have allowed one shorthanded goal against.

Four players have two points each (Cole Dustin, Murray Kanerva, Konner Powell, and Ryan Shaw) while Shaw leads the team in goals (two). Kanerva has the lone game winning goal. Shaw leads the Jr. Americans in penalty minutes with 15.

Jansen Carlson has played in both games posting a 1.52 goals against average and .952 save percentage with no shutouts.

Hat Tricks Overview

The Hat Tricks are currently in fifth place in the East Division with a 1-1-0-0 record for 2 points). They are coming off a home split against the Johnstown Tomahawks losing the first game 4 - 1 and winning the second 5 - 2.

Danbury has scored six goals (12th in the league), and they have allowed six (11th in the league). They have converted on 9.01% of the chances on the man advantage (1 for 11), and their penalty kill is at 85.70%.

Evan Dantas, Kai Elkie and Svante Strandberg each have two points while Elkie leads the team in goals with two. Austin Michaud has the lone game winning goal. Strandberg had the most penalty minutes.

Jon Durkaic has played in both games posting a 3.00 goals against average and .908 save percentage with no shutouts.

After this weekend, the Tricks will leave on Wednesday for the NAHL's Showcase in Blaine, MN.







