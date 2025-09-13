Third Period Dooms Hat Tricks in 4-1 Season Opening Loss to Tomahawks

The visiting Johnstown Tomahawks scored four unanswered goals-including three in the third period-to hand the Danbury Hat Tricks a 4-1 defeat in Friday's 2025-26 season opener. Kai Elkie tallied the lone goal for the Tricks.

After a scoreless and evenly matched first period in which both teams registered 10 shots, the Hat Tricks struck first midway through the second. With Danbury applying pressure, assistant captain Svante Strandberg circled behind the Tomahawks' net and cut toward the near-side boards. His shot attempt was deflected, but Johnstown goaltender Zack Ferris left a rebound in the crease, where Elkie buried it to break the stalemate at 6:16.

The lead was short-lived. Captain Brendan Boring was called for slashing seven minutes into the frame, putting Johnstown on the power play. With the advantage winding down, Jack Genovese fired a shot through traffic from the top of the circle that beat Danbury netminder Jon Dukaric, tying the game at one.

The decisive stretch came early in the third period. Playing four-on-four, the Tomahawks took a 2-1 lead at 4:32 when Kalib Capecci's wrist shot from the slot found the top corner blocker side. Just 21 seconds later, Johnstown doubled the advantage. Evan Kensly's initial chance squeaked through Dukaric, allowing Nick Jarmain to tap home the rebound for a 3-1 edge.

Genovese sealed the victory with his second of the night at 16:56, closing out the 4-1 final.

Ferris finished with 25 saves on 26 shots for the Tomahawks, while Dukaric turned aside 26 of 30 for Danbury. Click HERE for complete box score.







