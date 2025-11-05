Titans Top Hat Tricks 3-1 in Hard-Fought Battle

The visiting Danbury Hat Tricks came up just short on the road Tuesday night, falling 3-1 to the New Jersey Titans in a tightly contested matchup at the Middletown Sports Complex.

Matt Shpungin scored the Hat Tricks' lone goal-his seventh of the season-on a first-period power play, but the Titans rallied with two unanswered goals and added an empty-netter late to seal the win.

With New Jersey's Ty Creech off for hooking midway through the opening frame, Shpungin put the Rabbits on the board at 8:59. Kai Elkie collected a loose puck along the left side of the crease and fed Luke Melnik at the far faceoff circle. Melnik swung the puck back to defenseman Ryan Lukko at the point, whose booming slap shot was redirected in front by Shpungin and trickled past Titans goaltender Andrei Nikolaev to give Danbury the early lead.

New Jersey evened the score midway through the second period. On a power play of their own, Arseniy Zharikov fired a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Skogen Schrott that beat Hat Tricks netminder Parker Stockseth short side.

The Titans took the lead for good just over four minutes into the third. Owen Leahy carried the puck through center ice, dished to Matt Hanssom on the wing, and then followed up on Hanssom's shot to bury the rebound and make it 2-1. Schrott added an empty-net goal with forty-five seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

Nikolaev finished with 33 saves on 34 shots for New Jersey, while Stockseth turned aside 23 of 25 in another strong outing for the Hat Tricks rookie goaltender. Click HERE for the complete box score.







