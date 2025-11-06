Hat Tricks Host Military Appreciation Weekend November 14-15

Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The NAHL Danbury Hat Tricks will honor the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces during Military Appreciation Weekend, taking place Friday, November 14 at 3:30 PM and Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Fans are invited to join the Hat Tricks for a weekend filled with pride, patriotism, and exciting NAHL hockey as the team faces off against the Northeast Generals in a two-game series.

Free Admission is available to all active-duty and retired military personnel as a small token of appreciation for their service.

Fans can also bid on special game-worn military jerseys, with proceeds supporting community initiatives. The online jersey auction runs through 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 18 via Dash Auctions.







