League Delivers Forward of the Month Honor for Dziver
Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minnesota Wilderness News Release
The NAHL this week announced Wilderness forward Noah Dziver is the winner of October's Bauer Hockey Forward of the Month award.
It's the second league honor of the season for the Winnipeg native who was also named Midwest Division First Star of the Week for October 9-11.
NAHL.com gives details on his October performance as well as reaction from Dziver and head coach Zach Stepan.
Dziver is currently riding a franchise record 13-game point streak that began on September 25. He leads the Wilderness in goals (12) and points (29), with his goal number being 2 nd highest in the NAHL and his point total tied for 2nd.
He becomes the first Wilderness player to earn a monthly award since Matt Smith was named Goaltender of the Month for March of 2022.
Coincidentally, the last Wilderness player to be named Forward of the Month also hailed from Manitoba. Max Neill, from Portage La Prairie, earned the award in January, 2022.
