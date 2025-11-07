Rematch vs. Windigo Awaits in First-Ever Clash in Brookfield
Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minnesota Wilderness News Release
The Minnesota Wilderness get their first lower-48 road series of the 2025-26 season this weekend as they visit the Wisconsin Windigo.
It will mark the first time ever the Wilderness (13-3-2) will play at the Ponds of Brookfield, in Brookfield, WI. The Windigo (8-8-1) moved to Brookfield from Eagle River, WI, after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.
Wisconsin enters this weekend with a 3-4-1 mark on its home ice. The Windigo just completed a span of four straight on the road where they went 3-1, including a pair of victories over the Wilderness in Cloquet on Oct. 24-25. The Windigo won those meetings by scores of 4-3 (OT) and 4-2.
Last weekend, Wisconsin split a weekend series at the Springfield Jr. Blues, winning Friday (Oct. 31), 3-2, before falling, 6-2, on Saturday (11/1).
Aside from the neutral site NAHL Showcase, all Wilderness games away from Northwoods Credit Union Arena so far this season have been in Alaska. Minnesota went 5-0 on its first 49 th state tour this season at Kenai River (2 games) and Anchorage (3 games).
Last weekend, Minnesota split a 2-game home series vs. the Janesville Jets, falling in Friday's contest, 3-2, and prevailing Saturday, 4-2.
Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.
Midwest Division standings
Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)
1 Wilderness 18 28 2 games @ Wisconsin
2 Fairbanks 16 25 2 vs. Kenai River
3 Janesville 16 18 2 vs. Chippewa
4 Wisconsin 17 17 2 vs. Wilderness
5 Springfield 16 15 3 @ Anchorage (Fri., Sat., Sun.)
6 Anchorage 16 14 3 vs. Springfield (Fri., Sat., Sun.)
7 Kenai River 16 12 2 @ Fairbanks
8 Chippewa 15 5 2 @ Chippewa
Tale of the Tape:
Team GF GA PP PK
Wilderness 83 47 23 for 83 (27.7%) 17 for 81 (79%)
Windigo 47 51 10 for 58 (17.2%) 12 for 69 (82.6%)
