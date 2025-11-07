Rematch vs. Windigo Awaits in First-Ever Clash in Brookfield

Published on November 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness get their first lower-48 road series of the 2025-26 season this weekend as they visit the Wisconsin Windigo.

It will mark the first time ever the Wilderness (13-3-2) will play at the Ponds of Brookfield, in Brookfield, WI. The Windigo (8-8-1) moved to Brookfield from Eagle River, WI, after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Wisconsin enters this weekend with a 3-4-1 mark on its home ice. The Windigo just completed a span of four straight on the road where they went 3-1, including a pair of victories over the Wilderness in Cloquet on Oct. 24-25. The Windigo won those meetings by scores of 4-3 (OT) and 4-2.

Last weekend, Wisconsin split a weekend series at the Springfield Jr. Blues, winning Friday (Oct. 31), 3-2, before falling, 6-2, on Saturday (11/1).

Aside from the neutral site NAHL Showcase, all Wilderness games away from Northwoods Credit Union Arena so far this season have been in Alaska. Minnesota went 5-0 on its first 49 th state tour this season at Kenai River (2 games) and Anchorage (3 games).

Last weekend, Minnesota split a 2-game home series vs. the Janesville Jets, falling in Friday's contest, 3-2, and prevailing Saturday, 4-2.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 18 28 2 games @ Wisconsin

2 Fairbanks 16 25 2 vs. Kenai River

3 Janesville 16 18 2 vs. Chippewa

4 Wisconsin 17 17 2 vs. Wilderness

5 Springfield 16 15 3 @ Anchorage (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

6 Anchorage 16 14 3 vs. Springfield (Fri., Sat., Sun.)

7 Kenai River 16 12 2 @ Fairbanks

8 Chippewa 15 5 2 @ Chippewa

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 83 47 23 for 83 (27.7%) 17 for 81 (79%)

Windigo 47 51 10 for 58 (17.2%) 12 for 69 (82.6%)







North American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.