Wilderness Seek Bounce Back in Home Stand Finale

Published on October 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness hope to return to their winning ways this weekend as they complete a 6-game home stand with a series against the Janesville Jets.

The Midwest Division rivals will tangle Friday and Saturday nights (Oct. 31-Nov. 1) at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m. for both games.

These games will kick off the 2025-26 regular season-series between Minnesota and Janesville. As they did last season, the Wilderness and Jets will play eight times this season. In 2024-25, Minnesota won six of the eight contests vs. Janesville.

The Wilderness (12-2-2) are looking to return to winning form after dropping two to the Wisconsin Windigo last weekend (Oct. 24-25). In Friday night's contest, Minnesota fell just short, 4-3 in overtime, and then dropped Saturday's game in regulation, 4-2.

Last weekend, the Janesville (8-6-0) split a home weekend 2-game series vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues. The Jets fell 4-2, Friday (Oct. 24), before countering with a 4-3 shootout win Saturday (Oct. 25).

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 16 26 2 games vs. Janesville

2 Fairbanks 13 19 3 vs. Chippewa (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

3 Janesville 14 16 2 @ Wilderness

4 Wisconsin 15 15 2 @ Springfield

5 Springfield 14 13 2 vs, Wisconsin

6 Kenai River 14 12 2 vs. Anchorage

7 Anchorage 14 10 2 @ Kenai River

8 Chippewa 12 5 3 @ Fairbanks (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Janesville 50 44 14 for 48 (29.2%) 10 for 65 (84.6%)

Wilderness 77 42 20 for 75 (26.7%) 13 for 72 (81.9%)







