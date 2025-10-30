Springfield Falls in Shootout at Janesville

Published on October 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Springfield Jr. Blues News Release







Janesville, Wisconsin, October 25, 2025 - After coming off a 4-2 loss the night before, the Jets were looking to secure a split on home ice. The contest kicked off with Janesville's Grant Dillard getting on the board at the 11-minute mark for his team. However, less than two minutes later, Springfield's Niko Laus tied up the contest in the first frame. Heading into the second period, the Jr. Blues strike first thanks to a goal by Logan Sutton. With less than three minutes on the clock, the Jets' scoring leader, Hans Hedlund, scores short-handed to tie up the contest for Janesville. As the game headed into the third period, both teams were hungry to secure the game-winning goal. Springfield's third-year veteran, Zach Howard, tallies a goal on the man advantage at the 12:50 minute mark. However, less than three minutes later, Janesville's Murray Marvin-Cordes tied up the contest and kept Janesville alive in the contest. The matchup eventually went into overtime and was forced into a shootout. Dillard and Joseph Hyten were able to secure goals in the shootout, securing the Jets' first shootout victory of the season. Christopher Prater of the Jets stopped 35 out of 38 shots on the night, while Springfield's Amril Valiullin spotlighted a 25-save performance.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.