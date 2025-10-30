Player Spotlight: Zach Howard

Zach Howard, captain of the Springfield Jr. Blues, began his hockey journey at just four years old when his parents brought him to an outdoor rink. What started asa simple winter activity quickly became a lifelong passion. Growing up in the small town of New Richmond, Wisconsin, Zach had to put in extra effort to get noticed. With the unwavering support of his parents, he worked his way up from local teams to the Green Bay Gamblers, St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota, and eventually, the Jr. Blues.

Zach's path hasn't been without challenges. His biggest test came when he broke his ankle, forcing him into a long rehabilitation process. Through determination and hard work, he came back stronger than ever-an experience that fueled his drive both on and off the ice.

Describing himself as a power forward, Zach focuses on improving his skating speed out of the corners to become even more effective around the net.

On game days, Zach follows a routine that keeps him grounded: an early wake-up, pregame skate, a stop at Tasty Café, Chipotle before heading to the rink, and no nap-just focus. His proudest hockey moment so far is committing to West Point, where he plans to continue his athletic and academic journey.

Off the ice, Zach enjoys golfing, fishing, and hitting the gym. His teammates know him for his "tough love" leadership style, something he believes builds strong bonds and accountability. Looking ahead, Zach's goals are clear-excel at West Point and one day play professional hockey.

His advice to younger players: "Soak in the experience, take it slow, and don't get in your own head. Live in the moment and go day by day."

