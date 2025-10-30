Bobcats Away at Aberdeen

Published on October 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats currently sit in 2nd place in the Central division with a total of 18 points. The only team above them currently in the standings is the team they take on this weekend, the Aberdeen Wings who sit at a 10-3-0 record. The Wings have dropped 2 of their last 3 contests, one to the North Iowa Bulls and one to the Minot Minotauros. The Bobcats come into this weekend's contests riding a 4-game win streak as they look to continue their momentum and slide up the standings. Puck drop times are below along with the official road watch party locations!

Season Series

The Bobcats are 0-0-0 against the Wings this year, as these two contests are the first two meetings between these teams.

Who's Hot?

Goaltender Dane Callaway is 2-0-0 in his last 2 starts and have stopped 50 of his last 51 shots that he's faced

Forward Charlie Kresl notched a goal and 2 assists last weekend against the Mallards

George Poirier has notched the last 3 game winning goals for the Bobcats.

The Wings are led in points by both Matthew Martin and Owen Pitters with 21.

Martin has 10 points in his last 4 games.

Owen Pitters has at least a point in every game this year.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the weekend series in Forest Lake with a 2-1 OTW and a 4-3 SOW over the Mallards

The Wings split the weekend series against the Minot Minotauros last weekend dropping 7-3 on Friday, before winning 5-1 on Saturday.

Friday 10/31 @ 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 11/1 @ 7:15 P.M.







