Road Weekend in Watertown

Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats hit the road once again to close out the 1st half of the season in Watertown against the Shamrocks

Season Series

The Bobcats are 2-0-0 against the Shamrocks this season. Both matchups took place in Watertown, meaning these two contests are the last 2 times these teams will meet in Watertown in the regular season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams now has 9 points in his last 3 games and continues his tear, and leads the league in goals with 22.

The Williams-Kresl-Alemond line combined for 16 points last weekend in the sweep over North Iowa

Goaltender Marko Bilic has started his campaign in Bismarck with a 2-0-0 record and notched 2 assists.

Zach Boren leads the Shamrocks in scoring with 14 goals to go along with 15 assists for a total of 29 points in just 24 contests.

Defenseman Erick Comstock is 2nd on the team in points with 21. Comstock has 19 assists along with 2 goals.

The Shamrocks lost Captain and leading scorer Carter Sproule as he will be joining UConn's DI program next week and head to college early.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the weekend at the VFW against the North Iowa Bulls by final scores of 5-2 & 6-3.

The Shamrocks were swept by the Austin Bruins at Riverside Arena last weekend, they look to bounce back and get in the win column against the Cats.

Friday 12/19 @ 7:00 P.M.

