Weekend Preview: December 19 & 20 - Hat Tricks Visit Rochester Before Holiday Break

Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks head to the Rochester Ice Center this weekend for a pair of games against the Rochester Jr. Americans, marking the final series for both teams before the holiday break. Friday's contest begins at 7:30 PM, followed by a 7:00 PM puck drop on Saturday.

This is the second of three series between the clubs and the first of two in Rochester, with the final matchup scheduled for March 13 and 14. The teams last met during the second weekend of the season in Danbury, where Rochester earned a 4-1 win in game one before the Hat Tricks responded with a 2-1 victory in game two. Through those two games, neither team has scored on the power play, with Danbury going 0-for-7 and Rochester 0-for-3.

Jr. Americans vs. Hat Tricks - Head-to-Head Notes

For Rochester, Colin Dustin (1 goal, 1 assist) and Ryan Flaherty (2 assists) lead the Jr. Americans with two points each against Danbury, while five different players-including Dustin-have scored a goal in the season series. Goaltender Jensen Carlstrom has started both games, posting a 1.53 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.

On the Danbury side, Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with two assists against Rochester, while three different players, including Elkie, have each scored one goal. Hat Tricks goaltenders have combined for a 2.50 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in the matchup.

Jr. Americans Overview

Rochester enters the weekend third in the East Division with a 19-10-0-0 record for 38 points, ranking fifth in the league. The Jr. Americans are coming off a road sweep of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, winning both games 3-2, and currently ride a five-game winning streak, having won eight of their last ten.

Offensively, Rochester has scored 98 goals (9th in the league) while allowing 75 (8th best). They are converting on 20.37% of their power-play opportunities (19th) and killing penalties at an 82.05% rate (8th). The Jr. Americans have scored 22 power-play goals (14th), one short-handed goal (28th), and have allowed one short-handed goal (30th).

Ryan Shaw leads the team with 40 points (21 goals, 19 assists) and also tops the roster in goals (21), plus/minus (+20), and penalty minutes (57). Keanan Dewberry and Colin Dustin each have three game-winning goals.

In net, Rochester goaltenders have combined for a 2.54 goals-against average and .904 save percentage with one shutout, recorded by Florian Wade. Carlstrom leads the team with 12 wins, while Wade owns the team's best save percentage (.917) and goals-against average (2.09).

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend seventh in the East Division with a 13-13-1-3 record for 30 points, ranking 17th in the league. The Hat Tricks are coming off a home split with the Elmira Aviators, winning the opener 3-1 before falling 4-3 in a shootout after trailing 3-1. Danbury has won three of its last five games and six of its last ten, but sits at 3-7-1-1 on the road.

The Hat Tricks have scored 97 goals (13th in the league) while allowing 99 (8th most). Their power play is converting at 15.89% (31st), while the penalty kill stands at 80.51% (14th). Danbury has scored 17 power-play goals (24th), added five short-handed goals (7th), and allowed three short-handed goals (19th).

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists), while Matt Shpungin paces the team with 11 goals. Austin Michaud owns a team-high two game-winning goals, Gavin O'Hara leads the club at +8, and Josh Williams has the most penalty minutes with 77.

Between the pipes, Danbury goaltenders have combined for a 3.06 goals-against average and .899 save percentage, with two shutouts from Luke Brassil and Jon Dukaric. Dukaric leads the team with 10 wins and a .906 save percentage, while Brassil holds the team's best 2.75 goals-against average.







