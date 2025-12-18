Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues

Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's an early one in Springfield as the Anchorage Wolverines hit the ice this morning for an 8:00am AKST puck drop at the Nelson Center.

The Wolverines open their three-game weekend series against the Springfield Jr. Blues, kicking things off bright and early in Illinois.

Whether you're splitting your screen, stepping away for an early break, or rallying the office for a watch party, catch all the action live on NAHLtv.com.







