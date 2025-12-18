Wolverines Fall to Jr. Blues in Series Opener

Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines fell 5-2 to the Springfield Jr. Blues in game one of the weekend series Friday morning.

Luc Bydal opened the scoring midway through the first period, giving Anchorage an early advantage. Springfield answered before the intermission to send the teams into the break tied at one.

Jack McKenna put the Wolverines back on top in the second with his second goal of the season, but the Jr. Blues quickly responded with a pair of goals to swing the momentum and take the lead.

Springfield added two more tallies in the third period to secure the win.

The Wolverines will look to bounce back as the series continues tomorrow and Saturday at the Nelson Center in Springfield, Illinois.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.