Wolverines Fall to Jr. Blues in Series Opener
Published on December 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines fell 5-2 to the Springfield Jr. Blues in game one of the weekend series Friday morning.
Luc Bydal opened the scoring midway through the first period, giving Anchorage an early advantage. Springfield answered before the intermission to send the teams into the break tied at one.
Jack McKenna put the Wolverines back on top in the second with his second goal of the season, but the Jr. Blues quickly responded with a pair of goals to swing the momentum and take the lead.
Springfield added two more tallies in the third period to secure the win.
The Wolverines will look to bounce back as the series continues tomorrow and Saturday at the Nelson Center in Springfield, Illinois.
