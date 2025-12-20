Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues
Published on December 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Game three of three is set for this afternoon at the Nelson Center as the Anchorage Wolverines close out the series against the Springfield Jr. Blues.
Down 0-2 in the series, the Wolverines are looking to finish strong and grab a win in the finale.
Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com, or head over to Dave & Buster's to join the Wolverines watch party.
