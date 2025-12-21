Hat Tricks' Rally Comes up Short in 7-5 Loss to Jr. Americans

Jeremy Sprung scored twice, and Ben Dempster, Lukas Zimovcak, and Matt Shpungin also found the back of the net, but the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks fell 7-5 to the Rochester Jr. Americans on Saturday night, as Rochester completed a two-game series sweep.

For the second straight night, the Jr. Americans struck early with three first-period goals. Sam Schultze opened the scoring at the 11:32 mark, ripping a one-timer from the top of the near-side faceoff circle that beat Danbury netminder Parker Stockseth for his ninth of the season.

Less than a minute later, Adam Gionta extended the lead on the power play, blasting a slap shot from the near circle short side. Just 50 seconds after that, Cameron Doran finished a play in tight, slipping a backhander through traffic to give Rochester a 3-0 advantage after one.

Danbury answered in the second period. Dempster got the Rabbits on the board just 1:08 into the frame, burying a rebound off a Jensen Carlstrom save for his seventh of the season. Rochester briefly restored its three-goal cushion at the 6:09 mark when Michael Garvina's point shot found its way through a screen.

The Hat Tricks then mounted their comeback. Zimovcak cut the deficit to two just 43 seconds later, stripping Owen King in the offensive zone and snapping a wrist shot past Carlstrom. Shpungin followed at 9:19, firing a shot from the far-side circle that slipped through the Rochester netminder to pull Danbury within one.

Rochester responded late in the period as Ryan Shaw scored on a turnaround shot from the slot to make it 5-3. Sprung answered again with 5:26 remaining in the second, jamming home a rebound at the doorstep to send Danbury into the intermission trailing 5-4.

King proved to be the difference in the third period, scoring twice midway through the frame to push the Jr. Americans' lead to 7-4. Sprung capped his two-goal night with 2:44 remaining, finishing a late chance to close out the scoring.

Rochester's netminders combined to stop 23 of 28 shots, while Stockseth turned aside 30 of 37 in the loss. Click HERE for the complete box score.

The Hat Tricks now head into the league break and will return to action on December 30. Danbury opens the new year at home on January 2 and 3 when they host the Maine Nordiques.







