Hat Tricks Hold off Tomahawks in 3-2 Thriller

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks opened their two-game set against the Johnstown Tomahawks with a hard-earned 3-2 victory on Thursday night, grinding out a win in a tightly contested affair at Danbury Ice Arena.

Matt Dabrowski, Lukas Zimovcak, and Tanner Terranova supplied the scoring, while goaltender Jon Dukaric was outstanding between the pipes. Dukaric turned aside 43 of 45 shots to secure his 12th win of the season as the Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to two games.

After a scoreless opening period - one in which Johnstown held an 11-9 edge in shots - Danbury broke through early in the second. Dabrowski opened the scoring 4:45 into the middle frame, weaving around Tomahawks goaltender Zack Ferris before tucking home his sixth goal of the season.

The visitors responded quickly. Just over a minute later, Nick Jarmain pounced on a rebound in the slot and slipped it past Dukaric to tie the game at 1-1, marking his 20th goal of the campaign.

Danbury wasted little time reclaiming the lead. One minute later, Zimovcak showcased slick hands of his own, deking around Ferris and lifting the puck into the net for his second goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks extended their advantage in the third period when Terranova capitalized on the power play with 5:02 remaining, burying his ninth goal of the year. Johnstown made a late push as Kalib Capecci netted his eighth of the season to pull the Tomahawks within one, but Dukaric and the Hat Tricks' defense stood firm down the stretch to preserve the 3-2 win.

