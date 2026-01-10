Rochester Tops Maryland 6-2

The Maryland Black Bears were hoping to continue its five game win streak and 14 game point streak alive as they took the ice at home against the Rochester Jr. Americans. However, the Jr. Americans started out strong and never looked back en route to a 6-2 win.

Rochester started the scoring with three first period goals from forward Konner Powell, defenseman Michael Gravina, and forward Keanen Dewberry for an early 3-0 lead. Jr. Americans' forward Owen King made it 4-0 early in the second period before Maryland responded with a breakaway goal from Harrison Smith. Smith beat Rochester goaltender Florian Wade under the glove to make it 4-1. Despite a strong effort, King would beat Black Bears goaltender Ryan Denes on a pass that deflected off a Maryland defender and in to make it 5-1.

Dom Gatto took the crease in the third period for the Black Bears. Maryland forward Ryan Franks scored off of a snap shot early in the final frame from the near circle to make it 5-2. Powell would beat Gatto on a wrist shot from the far circle in the final minutes to make the final score 6-2 in favor of the Jr. Americans. Denes made 10 saves and Gatto made four saves in the loss for Maryland while Wade turned aside 25 saves for Rochester.

Maryland and Rochester will take the ice at Piney Orchard Ice Arena again Saturday night at 7:00 p.m ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







