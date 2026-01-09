Watertown Shamrocks Add Slovakian Forward Sebastian Haborak

Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks have added Slovakian forward Sebastian Haborak from the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

"Sebastian possesses a high-end offensive skill sit," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said in a statement. "In addition to his playmaking ability, he also does a good job of moving his feet and getting his body involved in the play. He has an extremely high ceiling and we look forward to working with him here in Watertown." Haborak has played in seven games this season for the Stampede and notched two assists, a +1 rating, and six penalty minutes. His two assists came against the United States National Development Program on November 28th and registered a season high five shots on goal in the game as well.

He joins a growing list of players that Watertown has taken in from USHL teams in the organizations brief history and helped develop. A week ago, Watertown added Jakov Matijevic from the Waterloo Black Hawks as the most recent example. Former goaltender Phileas Lachat also followed the same path with Waterloo last year and has since returned to the USHL this season.

Haborak is 2008 born forward standing at 6'0" tall, weighs 181 lbs., is left-handed, and hails from Bratislava, Slovakia. He will wear number 25 for the Shamrocks.







