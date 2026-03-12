Shamrocks Add Daniel Halonen to Active Roster

Published on March 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have officially added forward Daniel Halonen to their active roster for the 2025-26 season.

Halonen, who just concluded his senior season at Delano High School in Minnesota, has had an enormously successful high school career. As a senior, Halonen was a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award given to the most outstanding senior high school player in the state. He helped lead the Tigers to a state tournament appearance leading the team with 44 goals in addition to 36 assists and totaling 80 points.

"Dan possesses great offensive abilities," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said of the latest roster addition. "He sees the ice well, makes a lot of plays, and scores a lot of goals. He also has a physical element to his game. He plays the game the right way and will make an immediate impact on our lineup." Over his career, Halonen totaled 137 career points and 65 goals in just 84 games. His point total is the fifth most in Delano High School program history, ranking behind two active NHL players and two previous NCAA Division 1 players. Halonen himself is committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Michigan Tech.

The forward stands at 5'11, weighs 161 lbs, and is a right-shot. He is currently with the team and is available to play this weekend against the North Iowa Bulls. He will wear number 12.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.