Tomahawks Look to Stay Hot, Hosting the Near Indomitable Black Bears for Second of Three Straight Home Stands

Published on March 11, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks come into this weekend's games on a bit of a high-note after sweeping the Northeast Generals and drawing just three points back of the final playoff spot in the East. However, they'll have a steep hill to climb versus the league's best, Maryland Black Bears who have won nine straight games - the same amount of games they've lost through their first 50 games played. Not many teams have been able to produce points on the Black Bears this season, and it would be easy for the Tomahawks to mail it in and "expect the worst". After two of the biggest and most lively crowds of the season in Johnstown, the Hawks' will certainly have some momentum to begin Friday night's contest, it will be important for them to get off to an early start and perhaps steal a couple points from the juggernaut Maryland squad.

A LOOK BACK AT LAST SEASON

Last year the Tomahawks and Black Bears faced off eight times, which is actually the only matchup annually on the Hawks' in-division schedule that shows up eight times, while the others show up just six times. The Tomahawks ended up winning the season series five games to three, capturing crucial points in the East Division standings. Unlike their rivalry with Rochester, the two teams did not end up meeting in the playoffs, as they were both bounced in their round 1 matchups. All eight games played out in relatively tight fashion with five of the eight finishing with wins by two goals or less. The biggest loss from either side came from a four-goal win for Maryland in Johnstown. The Tomahawks got the last laugh, winning the final game by a score of 3-2 at home.

NOV 15TH - 5-3 W IN JOHNSTOWN

NOV 16TH - 4-3 W IN JOHNSTOWN

NOV 29TH - 1-4 L AT MARYLAND

NOV 30TH - 4-1 W AT MARYLAND

FEB 7TH - 5-3 W AT MARYLAND

FEB 8TH - 2-3 L AT MARYLAND

APR 4TH - 1-5 L IN JOHNSTOWN

APR 5TH - 3-2 W IN JOHNSTOWN

TOMAHAWKS WIN SERIES FIVE GAMES TO THREE

2025-2026 SEASON SERIES SO FAR

OCT 17 - 5-1 L IN JOHNSTOWN (1-0 MYD)

OCT 18 - 6-3 L IN JOHNSTOWN (2-0 MYD)

OCT 24 - 4-1 L AT MARYLAND (3-0 MYD)

OCT 25 - 5-2 L AT MARYLAND (4-0 MYD)

FEB 6 - 5-2 L AT MARYLAND (5-0 MYD)

FEB 7 - 4-3 L AT MARYLAND (6-0 MYD)

MAR 13 - IN JOHNSTOWN TBD

MAR 14 - IN JOHNSTOWN TBD

2025-2026 KEYS TO THE MATCHUP

Tomahawks look for first win and specifically their first point versus the Black Bears in their seventh meeting of the season

Maryland comes in as the #1 team in the NAHL by a 12 point margin, a true well-oiled machine, only losing 5 games in regulation through 50 games played

The Black Bears have dominated the Hawks to say the least through six games of the season series thus far winning all six games and hold a substantial 29-11 advantage in goal differential (+100 overall on the season).

The Tomahawks currently have the third-worst goal differential in the East with a -24 (147/171).

Maryland is led by the NAHL's leading scorer, Harrison Smith

Smith has exploded this season, recording 23G, 63A for 86P in just 43GP good for an absurd 2PTS/GP

Johnstown is still led by their only two point/game scorers in Nick Jarmain (33G, 25A), and Emerson Marshall (17G, 32A)

Jarmain saw his seven-game goal scoring streak dissipate this past Saturday but two team wins took priority

Maryland's success starts from their backend and works its way throughout the lineup.

Have allowed 27 or more SOG in a game just TEN times in their first 50 games.

The best shutdown team in the league, no debate

GOALIE MATCHUP

JTN

Ferris: 11-15-5-2 | 3.15GAA | .899 SV%

Oleksiienko: 8-4-0-0 | 3.10GAA | .914 SV%

MYD

Denes: 24-2-2-1 | 1.98GAA | .913 SV%

Gatto: 15-3-2-0 | 2.40GAA | .888 SV%

BY: DREW P. PFEIL







