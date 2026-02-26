Shamrocks Add Henry Miller Via Tender, Will Join Team Immediately

Published on February 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have signed Minnesota defensemen Henry Miller to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season and he will join the team effective immediately.

"Henry is a tall, athletic defenseman with great skating ability," said Watertown Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "He uses his length and skating to kill plays defensively. He is also a very good passer and helps create offense from the backend. We're excited to have Henry join our team for the remainder of this season and into next year." Miller recently completed his senior season at Maple Grove High School in Minnesota. He finished his final high school season with three goals and 15 total points in 27 games and totaled 22 points in 53 career varsity appearances.

The 2007 born blue-liner will wear the number four for Watertown. He stands at 6'2 and weighs 190 lbs. He is right-handed.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.