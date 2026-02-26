Regan Makes NCAA Commitment to Babson College

Published on February 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that forward Evan Regan has committed to play NCAA Division III Ice Hockey for the Babson College Beavers who play in the Little East Conference (LEC).

Regan, a 5'10", 190 lb. Acton, MA native, is in his first season with the Rabbits, posting twelve total points (3 goals and 9 assists) in 30 games played.

"I'm really excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Babson," said Regan. "I'd like to thank my family, friends and coaches for all the help along the way" stated Regan.

"Evan is a dynamic player who has consistently given us 200 feet of hockey" said Hat Tricks head coach and general manager Lenny Caglianone. "His enthusiasm for the game is contagious and is a staple inside our locker room. His selflessness as a person is such a rare intangible that any coach would love. Staff and I are so happy for Evan and his family and the future he can build at Babson. Jamie Rice is getting an incredible human and leader for the Babson room" concluded Caglianone.

Babson College is located in Wellesley, MA.







