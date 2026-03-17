NAHL Danbury Hat Tricks to Host "Trashers Weekend" March 20-21

Published on March 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (NAHL) will bring a piece of local hockey history back to life during "Trashers Weekend" on March 20 and 21 at the Danbury Ice Arena when they host the Northeast Generals.

As part of the special weekend, the Hat Tricks will wear custom Danbury Trashers-inspired jerseys, paying tribute to one of the most memorable eras in Danbury hockey. The jerseys feature a modern design in the Hat Tricks' orange, black, and white color scheme while honoring the bold identity that made the Trashers a fan favorite.

Following the games, all game-worn jerseys will be available through an online auction, giving fans the opportunity to own a unique piece of Danbury hockey history.

"This weekend is about celebrating the passion and identity that made the Trashers so special to the Danbury community," said [Name/Title]. "We're excited to bring that energy back to the ice and give fans a chance to be part of it."

In addition to the on-ice tribute, both games will feature a $3 Beer & Hot Dog Night, offering fans an affordable and family-friendly game night experience.

Fans can attend either game on Friday, March 20 or Saturday, March 21, with tickets available online at hattricksnahl.com or at the door.

The jersey auction will be accessible through the Hat Tricks website, with bidding closing on March 24 at 8:00 PM.

Trashers Weekend provides both longtime fans and new supporters the chance to relive the excitement of Danbury's hockey past while creating new memories at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a Tier II American Junior hockey team located in Danbury, CT. The team is in the East Division of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and plays its home games at the Danbury Ice Arena. It is the highest level of junior hockey on the east coast. The North American Hockey League is the only USA Hockey sanctioned Tier II Junior league consisting of 34 teams from across North America. Over 1,500 players from the NAHL have made NCAA commitments during the past five years.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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