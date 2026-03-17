Freel Makes NCAA Commitment to SUNY Cortland

Published on March 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that forward and assistant captain Peter Freel has committed to play NCAA Division III Ice Hockey for the State University of New York at Cortland Red Dragons who play in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC).

Freel, a 6"1", 175 lb. native of Dunfermline, Scotland, has played in 51 games so far this season for the Rabbits recording 27 total points (10 goals and 17 assists). He is tied for fourth on the team with most points, including two game winning goals. Freel represented the East Division at the recent Top Prospects Tournament.

"I'm super excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Cortland" said Freel. "I'd like to thank my family for always supporting me both on and off the ice, my teammates from over the years who made showing up to the rink memorable and the coaches who have helped evolve my game" stated Freel.

"Peter has been the epitome of a great teammate and trustworthy player" said Hat Tricks General Manager and Head Coach Lenny Caglianone. "He came to Danbury vulnerable and willing to work and provided his junior experience to help us mold our culture. I couldn't be happier for Peter and his family" concluded Caglianone.

SUNY Cortland is located in Cortland, NY.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

Freel Makes NCAA Commitment to SUNY Cortland - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

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