Bobcats Open Six-Game Homestand vs. Mallards

Published on February 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats are back at the VFW Sports Center to take on the Minnesota Mallards in a jam-packed promotional weekend!

Season Series

The Bobcats are 4-0-0 against the Mallards this season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Defenseman Eddie Revenig continues his hot streak as he's tallied 2 goals and 5 assists over his active 5-game point streak.

Forward George Poirier is on a 6-game goal streak and is one goal away from hitting his 50th career NAHL goal. He is also 5 points away from 100 points in the NAHL.

Dennis Lominac had an impressive weekend for the Cats notching 2 goals and an assist and was a massive part in the weekend split.

Forward Cohen Hoening had his 4-game point streak snapped this past Saturday. The Columbus native had 2 goals and 2 assists over that stretch.

The Mallards are led in points by Lindenwood University commit Bryce Wiitala, who has tallied 14 goals and added on 12 assists for a total of 26 points in 30 games.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats split on the road with the North Iowa Bulls with a 6-1 victory on Friday Night, before dropping Saturday's game 6-4.

The Mallards were swept at home by the Aberdeen Wings by finals of 5-2 and 7-1. No Mallard notched more than 1 point on the weekend.

Friday Night bring 3 canned goods or $10 to the game and receive a giveaway jersey courtesy of our friends at Farmers Union Insurance.

Saturday Night get to the game early as Dakota Eye Institute will be handing out stocking caps prior to the game!

Both giveaways are while supplies last!

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 2/27: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 2/28: 7:15 P.M.







