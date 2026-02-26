Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Bradyn Strom

Published on February 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Bradyn Strom!

The 5 '11, 176 lbs Forward, originally born right here in Aberdeen, SD, then moved to Watford City, ND, is currently playing hockey and attending Northstar Christian Academy. This season, playing for the 16U AAA team, he has appeared in 52 games played combined with T1EHL 16U. In those 51 games, he has 23 goals, 33 assists, for 56 total points. He sits tied for first on his team for points as well. Bradyn was also one of the Wings NAHL Futures Draft Picks this past June!

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich, had this to say about Strom: "Bradyn is a skilled two-way forward who plays with pace and makes plays. He was a player we identified last year through our draft process, and we have been excited to bring him into the organization this year. He will fit well with our culture and the style of play we are looking to achieve, which brings our program success."







