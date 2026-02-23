Aberdeen Wings Sweep Mallards in Offensive Fashion in First Roadtrip to Forest Lake of Season

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Forest Lake for the first time of the 2025-26 season, and were able to grab 4 points on the weekend and two road wins before coming back home to Aberdeen.

(Friday, Feb. 20 - Forest Lake Sports Center, Forest Lake, MN) Aberdeen would come out strong right away winning faceoffs against the Mallards and being able to keep the play within their offensive zone. It wouldn't take long before the Wings would find the back of the net. At the 16:11 mark, David Hruby would score with assists coming from Finn Safir and Owen Pitters. Shortly after, Sam Scheetz would get his chance at scoring with assistance from Brody Dustin and Price Grimes. Before the halfway mark of the period, the Wings would already have a 2-0 lead over the Mallards. The Mallards would get a few good scoring chances in the first period, but the Wings defense would hold strong. Towards the end of the first period, the Wings would get a Power Play as well, but they would not be able to add to the scoresheet. The Wings would still lead with a score of 2-0 heading into the second period of the night.

In the second period, it would only take 13 seconds for Wings Captain Owen Pitters to find the back of the net with help from Caden Lee and Price Grimes. After, some frustrations would start to boil over as there would be coincidental roughing minors, and there would be 4 on 4 hockey. Neither team would score, but a few minutes later, the Wings would take a 5 minute major due to Tripping/Slew Footing. This would also result in a Game Misconduct and they would be down a forward for the rest of the game. During this 5 minute Penalty Kill, the Wings defense would come out strong, and the Mallards Power Play would be unable to score off of this chance. The Wings would get a couple more Power Play chances after the fact, but they too would not be able to score off of them. Heading into the final period of the night, the Wings would have a 3-0 lead.

In the third period, the Mallards would finally get their chance at finding the rope. At the 17:05 mark, Jack Roberts would score, but the Wings would still have the lead. As play went on, the Mallards would gain a bit of momentum, but the Wings would be up to the task. Just as the period would hit the halfway mark, David Hruby would get his second goal of the night with assists from Owen Pitters and Gavin Reed. Just 3 minutes later, Sam Scheetz would also get his second goal of the night with help from Jonathan Doucette and Brody Dustin. Less than a minute later, Joseph Delaurentis would score for the Mallards, lessening the gap for the Wings. But, because this was the last goal of the game, the Wings would win on night one with a score of 5-2.

Willum Braun was in net on Friday stopping 22 of 27, and ended the night with a .931 SV%.

(Saturday, Feb 21 - Forest Lake Sports Center, Forest Lake, MN) Saturday was another team effort from the Wings, and even saw scoring from up and down the roster. Just 31 seconds into the first, Aberdeen would start out hot with a goal from Jonathan Doucette with assists coming from Sam Scheetz and Brody Dustin. After this goal, the Wings would go on the Power Play, but would not be able to score on it. After coming off the Power Play however, Taven James would score with assists from Lucas Schaefer and Anthony Ciaramitaro. Not even a minute later, Cooper Anderson would add to the scoreboard with help from Brody Dustin and Briggs Orr. Time would count down, and with 2:33 left in the period, Easton Edwards would score with help from Price Grimes and Herman Berggren. With 6 seconds left in the period, Bryce Wiitala would score for the Mallards, but the Wings would have a 4-1 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, the Wings would start out on the Power Play, but would not be able to find the back of the net on it. Instead, just after it, Sam Scheetz would get his 20th goal of the year with assists from Zan Spari-Leben and Cooper Anderson. The Mallards would get two Power Play opportunities after this goal, but again, Aberdeen would continue to dominate defensively. With just 16 seconds remaining in the second, Finn Safir would score, with assists from Brody Dustin and Jonathan Doucette. The Wings would lead 6-1 to head into the final period of the weekend.

The Wings would continue to outshoot the Mallards throughout the third period, and with no penalties called in the third, there were no Power Play opportunities for either team. The only goal in the third period would come from Matthew Martin being recorded at the halfway point. Assists would come from both Briggs Orr and Gavin Reed. The team would load the Bus with a 7-1 win on Saturday night.

Adam Dybal was in net on Saturday stopping 13 of 14, and ended the night with a .929 SV%.

The Wings now look ahead to traveling to Austin, MN to take on the Austin Bruins this upcoming weekend Feb. 27th and 28th! Puck drop for both games is at 7:05. You can watch the games on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

The next home games will be March 6th and 7th VS the Austin Bruins! Friday will be Thank A Farmer Night presented by Channel Seed! Saturday is the Webster Paws Walk Small Dog Races presented by Cash-Wa! If you would like to register your dog, or have any questions about registration, be sure to contact Aaron Smith at asmith@aberdeenwings.com! To get advanced tickets, visit tickets.aberdeenwings.com, stop in to any C-Express location in Aberdeen, or get them at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office in the Odde!

The Aberdeen Wings Awards Banquet is coming up on March 28th! Be sure to reserve your seat now by visiting our facebook and scanning the QR code!

