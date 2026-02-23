Corpus Christi Gains Ground with Statement Weekend

Published on February 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (24-18-5, 53 PTS) completed a road sweep in Oklahoma, strengthening their position in the race for the Robertson Cup Playoffs with 12 games remaining. Riding a four-game winning streak, the IceRays have solidified fourth place in the tightly contested South Division, which will send six teams to the postseason. Over the weekend at Blazers Ice Centre, Corpus Christi swept the Warriors for the first time since 2021.

"We're proud of the way our guys competed this weekend," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "It's never easy to sweep a team on the road, especially this time of year when every point matters. Our group is buying into playing the right way, disciplined, structured, and committed to each other. We know the standings are tight, but our focus is on continuing to build our game and earning our spot when the playoffs arrive."

Lone Star (63 PTS) continues to pace the division after a split with El Paso (60 PTS) over the weekend in a battle of the top two seeds. A first-round bye is rewarded to both teams finishing in the top two spots. The IceRays most realistic chance to improve their seed would be tracking down New Mexico (57 PTS) in third place. However, a fourth-place finish secures home ice-advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Shreveport (47 PTS) made a jump to fifth place while Oklahoma (46 PTS) dropped to sixth clinging on to the final spot. The Jackalopes in Odessa (45 PTS) are still in the fight as Amarillo (40 PTS) is slowly fading in last place.

More clarity on where the IceRays stand in their chase for the postseason will be provided at the conclusion of their road trip in Shreveport. Currently, no team has clinched a playoff berth, and multiple teams are making up games that were rescheduled due to last months winter storm.

The IceRays face-off with the Mudbugs this Friday and Saturday at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. CT both nights. Tune in to the action live on NAHLtv or listen on the Retro Radio CC app!

Below is our upcoming home games and theme nights:

Shoot a Puck, Win a Truck Promo March 6 -

Presented by AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi

Fans who purchase a ticket to the game by March 4th are automatically entered to be selected to win

Season Tickets Holders are automatically entered

Select Participants will be randomly selected and notified on March 5th

Must be 18 years of Age to qualify

STEM Night March 7 -

Presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures

Students wearing school spirit shirts get in FREE

1000 Fidget Giveaway Items

Robotics Exhibition on the concourse

Hands-On STEM Table

OLD Time Hockey Night March 14 -

Presented by Hillard Law

Special Meet & Greet Autograph Session during 2 nd Intermission

Specialty Slapshot Themed Jerseys

Post Game Skate with the IceRays & Steve Carlson presented by RTFC

Jersey Auction on DASH

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







