Warriors Take Down Red Hot Icewolves, Snap Losing Skid

Published on February 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors came from behind and defeated the New Mexico IceWolves 3-1 at the Blazers Ice Centre on Monday night.

New Mexico, who had won their last five games, got the scoring started almost immediately with a goal just seven seconds in to the game. However, after the goal, there was little action through the next 39 minutes as neither team could score and both managed just eleven shots combined. Entering the 3rd period, Oklahoma scored their first of the game with a shorthanded goal from Mason Wright. It was his 6th goal of the season and second shorthanded this year. Shortly after, Oklahoma would strike again on another odd-man run as Dominik Kiss netted a loose rebound to give the Warriors the lead. The goal was his 13th of the year. Oklahoma would battle down the stretch of the 3rd and not allow New Mexico to pull their goaltender until just a minute remained in the frame. There, New Mexico set up shop with the extra attacker, but couldn't control the puck enough to find a quality shot. The Warriors would eventually poke the puck away from an IceWolf and Alexander Duhon buried the empty net goal to secure the 3-1 victory.

The win snaps a 3-game skid for Oklahoma and gives the Warriors a chance at a midweek, home ice sweep tomorrow night. Additionally, the win gives Oklahoma some breathing room in the standings as they rise back into the 5th position in the south with 48 points.







