El Paso Rhinos Teddy Bear Toss and Kids Weekend

Published on February 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Rhinos are hosting their 19th Annual Teddy Bear Toss this weekend in honor of Joni Arnett. On Saturday, February 28th, at the Rhinos' first goal, fans are invited to throw new, unwrapped stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and given to local charities. The Teddy Bear Toss is held in loving memory of Joni Arnett, who tragically lost her life 0-7385050019 years ago.

The games on Friday and Saturday at 7pm against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays are part of Kids Weekend in Rhino Country. Children under 12 can receive a free ticket at the Box Office, which opens both nights at 6pm. In honor of Kids Weekend, the Rhinos will be wearing Minecraft themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off on the Dash website.

Public skating is still happening year-round, stay tuned on the El Paso Hockey Association's Instagram @epha_rhinos_hockey for current hours and special skating events! For more info, visit elpasoicerink.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

