Ice Wolves Fall at Oklahoma

Published on February 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-1 Monday, February 23. The Ice Wolves would quickly find the back of the net as Sean Gibbons would score just seven seconds into the game for the 1-0 lead. Billy Stuski would stop the next 34 shots he faced the remainder of the game. The Warriors would not score until the third period when Mason Wright would score a shorthanded goal to tie the game at one. Dominik Kiss would score the eventual game winner putting home a rebound from Jackson Hone. Alex Duhon would add one more into the empty net for the 3-1 victory. The Ice Wolves and Warriors face off again Tuesday February 24, at 7:00pm CT/6:00pm MT and all of the action can be seen on NATV by selecting the away audio.







