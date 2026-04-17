Warrior Forward Iwinski Commits to University of Southern Maine

Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma Warriors Forward AJ Iwinski has committed to playing NCAA Division III hockey at the University of Southern Maine next year.

Although he spent just one year in the North American Hockey League, Iwinski made a name for himself early in the season and was a force to be reckoned with every time he stepped on the ice. His speed and agility across the sheet wreaked havoc on opposing defensemen, and AJ's prowess on the penalty kill resulted in several short-handed goals. Over the course of the season, AJ played in a team high 59 games, scoring 5 goals and tallying 9 assists.

While his time in the NAHL was short, he was no stranger to junior hockey however, playing two seasons in the NCDC before jumping up. Now, he will join a talented group of Southern Maine Huskies as they look to make a playoff run next year. The University of Southern Maine is located in Portland, Maine and they compete in the LEC (Little East Conference) against schools such as UMASS Boston, UMASS Dartmouth, New England College, and more.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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