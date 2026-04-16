Bobcats Begin Defense of Robertson Cup against Wings at Home
Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Bismarck Bobcats News Release
The Bismarck Bobcats are beginning the Robertson Cup Playoffs at home once again this Friday & Saturday in games 1 & 2 against the rival Aberdeen Wings.
Season Series
The Bobcats went 2-4-2 against the Wings this season. 1-2-1 at home and 1-2-1 on the road.
Who's Hot?
Bobcat Defenseman Jimmy Dodig has found his offensive stride notching 2 goals and an assist in the lone game he played last weekend.
Bismarck Forward Teddy Richardson continues to produce offensively as he enjoyed a 3 point weekend with 2 goals and an assist as well.
Wings Forward Jonathan Doucette notched a goal and 2 assists in the series against Watertown last weekend. The rookie forward has been spectacular for the Wings this season.
Sam Scheetz also had a goal and 2 assists this weekend for Aberdeen as the Wings swept the Shamrocks in a pair of one-goal games.
Last Weekend
The Bobcats split the weekend series with the Minot Minotauros winning 7-5 on Friday and falling 4-3 on Saturday.
The Wings enjoyed a weekend sweep to boost their momentum coming into Bismarck this weekend as they defeated the Shamrocks 3-2 & 4-3.
The game times for this weekend are as follows:
Friday 4/17: 7:15 P.M.
Saturday 4/18: 7:15 P.M.
Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call/text the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.
North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- New Mexico Ice Hockey Reaches Historic Milestone as Albuquerque Natives Stanley Hubbard Commits to Play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey and Jake Wenner Commits to NCAA Division III - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Bobcats Begin Defense of Robertson Cup against Wings at Home - Bismarck Bobcats
- Hat Tricks Clash with President's Cup Champion Black Bears in East Division Semifinals - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Wilderness Face Familiar Playoff Foe in First Round - Minnesota Wilderness
- Homer Selects Canisius for his NCAA Destination - Minnesota Wilderness
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