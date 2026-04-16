Wilderness Face Familiar Playoff Foe in First Round

Published on April 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness return to the Robertson Cup playoffs this weekend against an opponent they have grown accustomed to seeing in the playoffs. They will take on the Anchorage Wolverines this weekend in games 1 and 2 (and, if necessary, 3) to kick off a best 3-of-5 Midwest Division semifinal series.

This will mark the third time in the last five seasons the Wilderness and Wolverines have met in a playoff series. In both prior post-season matchups, the Wolverines were victorious, 3-games-to -1

In 2022, they met in the Midwest Division final, while in 2024, it was in the divisional semifinals.

The Wilderness hope to turn the tables this season. For the first time in franchise history, they enter as the divisional top seed and have home ice advantage in a series vs. Anchorage.

The Wilderness (42-12-5) finished the regular season setting franchise records for wins (42), points (89) and winning percentage (.754). They led the entire league in goals scored at 249, which also set a new team record.

Yet, the Wolverines (32-21-3) bring with them a formidable challenge. Anchorage qualified for the playoffs getting hot at the right time. Over their last 14 games, the Wolverines went 11-2-1, averaging over five goals per game over that stretch.

This series will feature the NAHL's top two goal scorers. Anchorage's Luc Bydal led all NAHL players with 42 red-lighters. Not far behind is Zachary Homer, who led the Wilderness with 39 goals and the entire league with 11 game-winners.

Minnesota will play all post-season home games at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Events Center in Proctor, as the team's home at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet is undergoing renovations.

At least two and up to three games could be played in Proctor this weekend. Games 1 and 2 will be Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST. If Anchorage wins at least one of the first two contests, a third game will be played Sunday, also at 7:15 p.m. If the Wilderness win at least one game this weekend, the series is guaranteed to conclude next weekend (April 24-26) in Anchorage.

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Tale of the Tape

Team GF GA PP PK

Anchorage 221 (3.75 GFPG) 212 (3.59 GAPG) 39 for 228 (20.1%) 56 for 260 (78.5%)

Wilderness 249 (4.22 GFPG) 148 (2.5 GAPG) 48 for 237 (22.6%) 37 for 224 (83.5%)

Goalie Comparison

Name Team Games Won/Loss GAA Save %

Valdemar Andersen MNW 33 23-7-2 2.49 .908

Ryan Gerlich MNW 26 19-4-3 2.11 .924

Drake Owens ANC 8 2-1-1 2.66 .914

Kai Weigel ANC 42 26-12-3 2.92 .908

Top Scorers

Name Team Games Goals Assists Points Pts per game

Luc Bydal ANC 58 42 39 81 1.4

Noah Dziver MNW 48 30 45 75 1.56

Zachary Homer MNW 57 39 27 66 1.16

Talan Blanck MNW 58 28 38 66 1.14

Sam Evert ANC 59 24 38 62 1.05

Rylan Bydal ANC 57 16 37 53 0.93

Season Series:

Game # Date Score Location

1 Sept. 19 MNW 5, KNR 4 (SO) Cloquet, MN

2 Sept. 20 ANC 3, MNW 2 (SO) Cloquet, MN

3 Oct. 9 MNW 9, ANC 2 Anchorage, AK

4 Oct. 10 MNW 4, ANC 3 Anchorage, AK

5 Oct. 11 MNW 6, ANC 3 Anchorage, AK

6 Feb. 13 ANC 3, MNW 1 Cloquet, MN

7 Feb. 14 MNW 6, ANC 1 Cloquet, MN

Final Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Record Points

1 xy-Wilderness 59 42-12-5 89

2 x-Fairbanks 59 35-21-3 73

3 x-Wisconsin 59 34-21-4 72

4 x-Anchorage 59 32-21-3 70

5 Springfield 59 30-22-7 67

6 Janesville 59 28-30-1 57

7 Kenai River 59 21-37-1 43

8 Chippewa 59 11-44-4 26

x=clinched playoff spot, y=clinched division







North American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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