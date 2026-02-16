Wings Drop Two to Watertown, Still Get One Point in Standings

The Aberdeen Wings had a home-and-home series with the Watertown Shamrocks and unfortunately, dropped two games to them. Friday's game went to overtime, however, which means the Wings would still gain one point in the Central Division Standings and the Dakota Buffalo Cup Standings as well.

(Friday, Feb. 13 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) The game would start off pretty even between the Wings and the Shamrocks with both teams coming out pretty physical. Just before the halfway mark of the second period, the Shamrocks would draw a holding penalty, which would set up a penalty shot for the Wings. Jibber Kuhl would be the one to take the penalty shot, which he would score. Shortly after, the Wings would go on the Penalty Kill, but the Shamrock Power Play would come up unsuccessful. Due to Kuhl's penalty shot being the only scoring of the first period, Aberdeen would have a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, the Shamrocks again would go on the Penalty Kill, but the Wings would be unable to score on the Power Play. The Shamrocks would also get another Power Play chance, but they again would come up unsuccessful as well. With just 19 seconds left in the period, Watertown would tie the game with Kyle Greene would find the back of the net. The game would be tied heading into the third period.

To start the third, Aberdeen would again get a Power Play, but they would not be able to score until Watertown would be back to full-strength. This goal would come from Owen Pitters, and assisted by Brody Dustin and David Hruby. Shortly after, the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill yet again, and Justin Bartly would tie the game again with a Power Play goal. As time would wind down on the clock, Jibber Kuhl would score within the final 3 minutes with assists coming from Matthew Martin and Easton Edwards. But, with under 30 seconds left in regulation, Kyle Greene would score again, taking the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, each team would get possession, but it would be Watertown's Joe Rice who would score off a rebound chance, and Watertown would win the game.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings on Friday stopping 28 of 32, and ended the night with a .875 SV%.

(Saturday, Feb. 14 - Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, Watertown, SD) The Wings then traveled to Watertown but again would not come out on top. The Wings would outshoot Watertown 11-3, but there would be no scoring in the first.

In the second, the Wings would continue to outshoot the Shamrocks, but it would be Zach Boren for the Shamrocks who would eventually break the ice. After, Watertown would find themselves on the Penalty Kill, but the Wings would come out unsuccessful. The Shamrocks would have a 1-0 lead heading into the final period of the night.

In the third period, tensions would start to rise on the Wings bench. The Wings would take their first penalty of the night, which would set up the Shamrocks on the Power Play. Then Owen Chartier would score, extending their lead. There would be a few more penalties, but Aberdeen would be able to kill them off. The Shamrocks would also take another penalty, but Aberdeen would not be able to score on it. Throughout the third, Aberdeen would continue to outshoot Watertown, but would not be able to find the back of the net due to the Shamrock goaltender standing on his head to make saves. As time was clicking down on the clock, Aberdeen would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but Justin Obrachta for the Shamrocks would instead find the empty net. The Shamrocks would win night two with a score of 3-0.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings stopping 17 of 19, and ended the night with a .895 SV%.

Now, a few of the Wings players and staff including Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer, Equipment Manager Alex Laven, Herman Berggren, Easton Edwards, Jibber Kuhl, Jonathan Doucette, and Brody Dustin are representing the Wings at the Top Prospects Tournament which started today! All games are streaming on NAHLTV.

After the tournament, the team will be traveling to Forrest Lake, MN to take on the Minnesota Mallards! Watch all games on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

