Rhinos Paint the Ice Event Saturday, February 21

Published on February 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Rhinos will be hosting their annual Paint the Ice event on Saturday, February 21! The Rhinos will battle it out for first place in the South Division against the Lone Star Brahmas, and immediately following the game, fans in attendance are invited onto the ice to paint the ice surface. It's one of the most unique events of the year!

Tickets for the game are required to attend Paint the Ice. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Box Office one hour before game time, based upon availability.

Public skating is still happening year-round, stay tuned on the El Paso Hockey Association's Instagram @epha_rhinos_hockey for current hours and special skating events! For more info, visit elpasoicerink.com.







